 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production decreases by 0.9 percent - week 11, 2026

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 20:24:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 14, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.774 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 14, 2026, is down 0.9 percent from the previous week ending March 7, 2026, when production was 1.791 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.4 percent.

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending March 14, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. The current week production represents a 4.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 14, 2026, was 18.613 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.2 percent. That is up 4.9 percent from 17.738 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to drop purchase attempt for US Steel in favor of investment, Trump says in meeting with Japanese leader

07 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production down 2.4 percent week-on-week

24 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.5 percent week-on-week

11 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

04 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

29 May | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

21 May | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

07 May | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.9 percent week-on-week

30 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.0 percent week-on-week

22 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production down 2.1 percent week on week

01 Sep | Steel News