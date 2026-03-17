US raw steel production decreases by 0.9 percent - week 11, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 14, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.774 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 14, 2026, is down 0.9 percent from the previous week ending March 7, 2026, when production was 1.791 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.4 percent.

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending March 14, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. The current week production represents a 4.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 14, 2026, was 18.613 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.2 percent. That is up 4.9 percent from 17.738 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.