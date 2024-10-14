US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 12, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.620 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 72.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 12, 2024, is up 0.9 percent from the previous week ending October 5, 2024, when production was 1.606 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 72.3 percent.

Production was 1.664 million net tons in the week ending October 12, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 72.4 percent. The current week production represents a 2.6 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 12, 2024, was 69.438 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.5 percent. That is down 1.7 percent from the 70.673 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.