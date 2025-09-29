US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent - week 40, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 27, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.770 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 27, 2025, is up 0.9 percent from the previous week ending September 20, 2025, when production was 1.754 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.4 percent.

Production was 1.657 million net tons in the week ending September 27, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 74.6 percent. The current week production represents a 6.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 27, 2025, was 66.749 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.1 percent. That is up 2.2 percent from the 65.309 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.