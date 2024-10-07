 |  Login 
US raw steel production is down 2.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 07 October 2024 23:36:30 (GMT+3)
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 5, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.606 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 72.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 5, 2024, is down 2.4 percent from the previous week ending September 28, 2024, when production was 1.646 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.1 percent.

Production was 1.684 million net tons in the week ending October 5, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 73.8 percent. The current week production represents a 4.6 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 5, 2024, was 67.818 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.6 percent. That is down 1.7 percent from the 69.009 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.


