US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on June 28, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.776 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 28, 2025, is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending June 21, 2025, when production was 1.787 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.6 percent.

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending June 28, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.7 percent. The current week production represents a 4.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 28, 2025, was 43.418 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is up 0.3 percent from the 43.275 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.