 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 02:04:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on June 28, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.776 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 28, 2025, is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending June 21, 2025, when production was 1.787 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.6 percent. 

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending June 28, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.7 percent. The current week production represents a 4.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 28, 2025, was 43.418 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is up 0.3 percent from the 43.275 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.2 percent week-on-week

24 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increased in May

21 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.1 percent week-on-week

16 Jun | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.2% in early June, stocks also up

16 Jun | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China down 0.2 percent during May

16 Jun | Steel News