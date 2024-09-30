US raw steel production down 3.6 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 28, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.646 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 28, 2024, is down 3.6 percent from the previous week ending September 21, 2024, when production was 1.707 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.9 percent.

Production was 1.691 million net tons in the week ending September 28, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 74.4 percent. The current week production represents a 2.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 28, 2024, was 66.212 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is down 1.7 percent from the 67.325 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.