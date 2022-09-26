﻿
English
US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

Monday, 26 September 2022 23:36:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 24, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,683,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 76.4 percent.

Production for the week ending September 24, 2022 is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending September 17, 2022 when production was 1,694,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 76.9 percent.

Production was 1,839,000 net tons in the week ending September 24, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.3 percent. The current week production represents an 8.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 24, 2022 was 66,418,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.6 percent. That is down 4.0 percent from the 69,208,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.0 percent.


