﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 31 October 2022 23:25:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 29, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,663,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 74.5 percent.

Production for the week ending October 29, 2022 is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending October 22, 2022 when production was 1,669,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 74.8 percent.

Production was 1,836,000 net tons in the week ending October 29, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.2 percent. The current week production represents a 9.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 29, 2022 was 74,707,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is down 4.7 percent from the 78,392,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit and sales revenues for Jan-Sept

01 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts net loss for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher net profit and revenues in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to idle blast furnace in Raahe amid weak demand

26 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

26 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.03 percent in mid-October

26 Oct | Steel News

World crude steel output up 3.7 percent in September

25 Oct | Steel News

POSCO’s revenues and net profit fall in Q3 due to flood damage

25 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.1 percent week-on-week

24 Oct | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 3.4% in Jan-Sept but up 17.6% in Sept

24 Oct | Steel News