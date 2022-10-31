US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 31 October 2022 23:25:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 29, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,663,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 74.5 percent.

Production for the week ending October 29, 2022 is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending October 22, 2022 when production was 1,669,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 74.8 percent.

Production was 1,836,000 net tons in the week ending October 29, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.2 percent. The current week production represents a 9.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 29, 2022 was 74,707,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is down 4.7 percent from the 78,392,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.2 percent.