US raw steel production decreases by 0.5 percent - week 26, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on June 27, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.842 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 27, 2026, decreased 0.5 percent from the previous week ending June 20, 2026, when production was 1.851 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.2 percent.

Production was 1.792 million net tons in the week ending June 27, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 79.8 percent. The current week production represents a 2.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 27, 2026, was 46.237 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.7 percent. That is up 6.0 percent from 43.620 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.8 percent.