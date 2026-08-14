SMS Group to supply Hybar's second CMT mill in Arkansas

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that US-based sustainable steel producer Hybar LLC has ordered a second CMT 550 continuous minimill for its Osceola, Arkansas, steelmaking complex.

The new mill will be installed alongside Hybar's existing CMT 550 facility, creating the world's first twin CMT® 550 system and increasing the company's annual rebar production capacity by 630,000 short tons. Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2026, while commissioning is expected 24 months later.

SMS Group will supply the complete plant, integrating steelmaking, casting and rolling in a single energy-efficient process. The facility will produce 12.4-35 mm rebar in one-to-four-ton bundles and will be prepared for the future installation of VCC technology for coils weighing up to eight tons.

Powered by Hybar's 105 MW solar park and 160 MWh battery storage system, the twin-mill configuration is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 percent compared with a conventional minimill. The meltshop will include an EDGE DC-based electric arc furnace, twin ladle furnaces and SMS group's X-Pact AURA power supply system, enabling output of more than 80 mt per hour. A comprehensive digital package featuring the DataXpert platform will support real-time monitoring, machine learning applications and optimized plant operations.