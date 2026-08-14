 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SMS...

SMS Group to supply Hybar's second CMT mill in Arkansas

Friday, 14 August 2026 11:58:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that US-based sustainable steel producer Hybar LLC has ordered a second CMT 550 continuous minimill for its Osceola, Arkansas, steelmaking complex.

The new mill will be installed alongside Hybar's existing CMT 550 facility, creating the world's first twin CMT® 550 system and increasing the company's annual rebar production capacity by 630,000 short tons. Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2026, while commissioning is expected 24 months later.

SMS Group will supply the complete plant, integrating steelmaking, casting and rolling in a single energy-efficient process. The facility will produce 12.4-35 mm rebar in one-to-four-ton bundles and will be prepared for the future installation of VCC technology for coils weighing up to eight tons.

Powered by Hybar's 105 MW solar park and 160 MWh battery storage system, the twin-mill configuration is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 percent compared with a conventional minimill. The meltshop will include an EDGE DC-based electric arc furnace, twin ladle furnaces and SMS group's X-Pact AURA power supply system, enabling output of more than 80 mt per hour. A comprehensive digital package featuring the DataXpert platform will support real-time monitoring, machine learning applications and optimized plant operations.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Steelmaking 

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  10 - 32 mm
EGYPTIAN STEEL
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer

Similar articles

US long steel prices stable; markets evaluate wire rod issues at Liberty and Nucor price rise

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices steady on low seasonal demand, reduced global oil with new Iran deal

06 Aug | Longs and Billet

US long steel prices stable with flat to down scrap as supplies are reported a bit tight

05 Aug | Longs and Billet

US import long steel stable to down on limited local demand, lower oil prices, imports

30 Jul | Longs and Billet

US long steel prices steady to down on scrap softness, slow summer trade, imports

30 Jul | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices stable to down; oil price spike could boost shipping costs

24 Jul | Longs and Billet

US long steel prices steady to down on low seasonal demand, flat scrap and more imports

23 Jul | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices stable to down on steady to lower July scrap, limited global demand

17 Jul | Longs and Billet

US long steel mostly stable to down on low global and local demand, lower scrap cost

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

Has the US steel sector entered a bullish new era? And is scrap growing with steel?

10 Jul | Steel News