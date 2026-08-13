US amends final AD results on circular welded pipe from Thailand following court decision

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2019, and February 29, 2020.

The DOC is amending the final results to comply with a US Court of International Trade (CIT) decision. On July 17, 2026, the CIT issued its final judgment sustaining the DOC's third remand results, which the DOC determined is not in harmony with its original final results.

Based on the court decision, the weighted-average dumping margin for Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co., Ltd. (Saha Thai) and Thai Premium Pipe Co., Ltd. (Thai Premium) changed from 36.97 percent to 14.74 percent. According to the original final results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 36.97 percent for both companies.