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US amends final AD results on circular welded pipe from Thailand following court decision

Thursday, 13 August 2026 23:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2019, and February 29, 2020.

The DOC is amending the final results to comply with a US Court of International Trade (CIT) decision. On July 17, 2026, the CIT issued its final judgment sustaining the DOC's third remand results, which the DOC determined is not in harmony with its original final results.

Based on the court decision, the weighted-average dumping margin for Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co., Ltd. (Saha Thai) and Thai Premium Pipe Co., Ltd. (Thai Premium) changed from 36.97 percent to 14.74 percent. According to the original final results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 36.97 percent for both companies.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: US Thailand North America 

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