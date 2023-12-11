﻿
English
US OCTG imports up 123.9 percent in October

Monday, 11 December 2023 00:31:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 136,338 mt in October 2023, up 39.1 percent from September but down 19.9 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $273.8 million in October 2023, compared to $198.1 million in September and $382.8 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in October, with 28,338 mt, compared to 40,826 mt in September and 35,279 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported OCTG in October include Canada, with 19,958 mt; Thailand, with 17,344 mt; Japan, with 17,299 mt; and Germany, with 14,867 mt.


