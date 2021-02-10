US OCTG imports surge up 147.4 percent in December

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:22:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 82,109 mt in December 2020, up 147.4 percent from November but down 19.4 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $75.3 million in December 2020, compared to $38.1 million in the previous month and $110.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in December, with 39,389 mt, compared to 9,913 mt in November and 35,672 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Mexico, with 19,690 mt; Brazil, with 6,550 mt; Argentina, with 4,317 mt; and Canada, with 3,105 mt.