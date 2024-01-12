﻿
US OCTG imports down 47.9 percent in November

Friday, 12 January 2024 22:01:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 70,909 mt in November 2023, down 47.9 percent from October and down 69.5 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $134.9 million in November 2023, compared to $273.8 million in October and $434.2 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in November, with 22,196 mt, compared to 28,338 mt in October and 14,650 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported OCTG in November include Canada, with 18,505 mt; Spain, with 5,461 mt; Japan, with 5,328 mt; and Thailand, with 4,449 mt.


