US OCTG imports down 34.3 percent in August

Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:48:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 106,736 mt in August 2021, down 34.3 percent from July but up 160.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $124.1 million in August 2021, compared to $198.5 million in July and $36.6 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Saudi Arabia in August, with 19,134 mt, compared to 481 mt in July and zero tonnage in August 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include Mexico, with 19,037 mt; Russia, with 11,893 mt; Austria, with 11,108 mt; and Taiwan, with 10,080 mt.


