US OCTG imports down 25.0 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods totaled 112,661 mt in August this year, down 25.0 percent from July and down 19.1 percent from August 2025. By value, OCTG imports totaled $115.9 million in August 2026, compared to $151.2 million in the previous month and $163.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in August with 44,845 mt, compared to 59,060 mt in July and 21,772 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include the United Arab Emirates with 22,332 mt, India with 13,003 mt and Austria with 8,733 mt.