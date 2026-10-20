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US OCTG imports down 25.0 percent in August 2026 from July

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 19:03:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods totaled 112,661 mt in August this year, down 25.0 percent from July and down 19.1 percent from August 2025. By value, OCTG imports totaled $115.9 million in August 2026, compared to $151.2 million in the previous month and $163.0 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in August with 44,845 mt, compared to 59,060 mt in July and 21,772 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in August include the United Arab Emirates with 22,332 mt, India with 13,003 mt and Austria with 8,733 mt.

Tags: Austria India US UAE North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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