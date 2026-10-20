China's FAI decreases by 7.2 percent in January-September, 2026

In the January-September period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 33.4115 trillion ($5.0 trillion), down 7.2 percent year on year, unchanged from the decrease recorded in the first eight months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first nine months, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 4.2 percent year on year, compared to a decline of 4.0 percent in the first eight months this year.

Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 3.2 percent and declined by 2.1 percent year on year, respectively.