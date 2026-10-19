 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's steel bar exports increase by 13.1 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Monday, 19 October 2026 09:53:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China's exports of steel bars totaled 15.76 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year, unchanged from the increase recorded in the first eight months, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.08 million mt, down 6.4 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points faster compared to the decline in the first eight months, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GAAC). At the same time, China's export volumes of angles/channels came to 5.97 million mt in the given period, increasing by 3.6 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the January-August period.

In September alone, China's exports of steel bars and wire rod totaled 1.9 million mt and 240,000 mt, up 13.5 percent and down 11 percent year on year, while down 1.6 percent and remaining stable month on month, respectively, while China's exports of angles/channels amounted to 740,000 mt, up 0.8 percent year on year and down 13.8 percent month on month.

In September, China's exports of finished steel rose by 0.2 percent year on year, while exports of steel bars increased much faster, by 13.5 percent year on year, indicating the continuing upward momentum of demand for steel bars, which is largely driven by the construction and infrastructure sectors, against the backdrop of infrastructure projects in emerging economies across Southeast Asia and the Middle East

Tags: Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs almost unchanged though demand improves slowly

19 Oct | Longs and Billet

China's crude steel output down 2.9 percent in January-September 2026

19 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Indonesia semis and wire rod prices down, but China still more competitive

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-October 2026

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices indicate limited rises, outlook stable

12 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices edge down after holiday, no improvement locally

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group raises local rebar price by $14.8/mt for early October 2026

08 Oct | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - September 28, 2026

28 Sep | Longs and Billet

China's stainless steel exports down 13.93 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

24 Sep | Steel News

Shagang Group raises local rebar price by $7.4/mt for late September 2026

23 Sep | Longs and Billet