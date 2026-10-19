China's steel bar exports increase by 13.1 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's exports of steel bars totaled 15.76 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year, unchanged from the increase recorded in the first eight months, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.08 million mt, down 6.4 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points faster compared to the decline in the first eight months, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GAAC). At the same time, China's export volumes of angles/channels came to 5.97 million mt in the given period, increasing by 3.6 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the January-August period.

In September alone, China's exports of steel bars and wire rod totaled 1.9 million mt and 240,000 mt, up 13.5 percent and down 11 percent year on year, while down 1.6 percent and remaining stable month on month, respectively, while China's exports of angles/channels amounted to 740,000 mt, up 0.8 percent year on year and down 13.8 percent month on month.

In September, China's exports of finished steel rose by 0.2 percent year on year, while exports of steel bars increased much faster, by 13.5 percent year on year, indicating the continuing upward momentum of demand for steel bars, which is largely driven by the construction and infrastructure sectors, against the backdrop of infrastructure projects in emerging economies across Southeast Asia and the Middle East