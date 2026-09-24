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China's stainless steel exports down 13.93 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Thursday, 24 September 2026 10:10:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China's stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.012 million mt and 2.8955 million mt, down 0.56 percent and 13.93 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's customs authorities.

In August alone, China's stainless steel imports and exports totaled 140,900 mt and 445,700 mt, up 21.07 percent and 13.87 percent month on month, while increasing by 20.29 percent and down 0.49 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first eight months, China's net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 1.8835 million mt, down 19.73 percent year on year.

In August alone, China's net export volume of stainless steel totaled 304,800 mt, down 7.83 percent year on year.

In August this year, China's stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 14,100 mt, down 8.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 50.48 percent year on year. In the January-August period this year, China's stainless steel scrap imports totaled 130,900 mt, up 84.86 percent year on year. 

Tags: Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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