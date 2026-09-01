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China's stainless steel exports down 16.0 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 09:26:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China's stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 871,200 mt and 2.4498 million mt, down 3.25 percent and 16.0 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's customs authorities.

In July alone, China's stainless steel imports and exports totaled 116,400 mt and 391,400 mt, down 3.16 percent and 13.21 percent month on month, while increasing by 59.45 percent and down 6.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first seven months, China's net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 1.5786 million mt, down 21.69 percent year on year.

In July alone, China's net export volume of stainless steel totaled 275,000 mt, down 19.87 percent year on year.

In July, the apparent consumption of China's stainless steel amounted to 3.0073 million mt, up 0.98 percent month on month. 

Tags: Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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