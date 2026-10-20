Industrial output of China's steel sector up 1.7 percent in Jan-Sept, 2026

In the January-September period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 19.

In the first nine months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.0 percent and by 5.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In September alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 1.6 percent, 0.6 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in August, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded year-on-year rises of 1.3 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.

In September, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.5 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in August.