MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 5-11, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 5-11 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, high-speed wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.2 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal decreased by 0.1 percent, the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.1 percent, while the average price of thermal coal remained stable, week on week.