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MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 5-11, 2026

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 16:13:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 5-11 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, high-speed wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.2 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal decreased by 0.1 percent, the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.1 percent, while the average price of thermal coal remained stable, week on week.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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