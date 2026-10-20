 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Steel...

Steel Dynamics reports record steel shipments

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 22:39:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

US based steelmaker Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) announced its third quarter 2026 results sharing that it posted a net income of $756 million in the third quarter of this year, up 41.5 percent from $534.1 million in the previous quarter and up 87.3 percent from $403.7 million in the same quarter of last year. SDI emphasized this is the result of record steel shipments of 3.78 million net tons in the third quarter, up 1.2 percent quarter on quarter and up 4.7 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, SDI's net sales amounted to $6.51 billion, up 6.9 percent quarter on quarter and up 34.8 percent year on year. The company's operating income totaled $1.01 billion in the third quarter, compared to $700.5 million in the previous quarter and $507.8 million in the third quarter of last year, while adjusted EBITDA came to $1.19 billion.

The average external selling price for the company's steel operations increased by $102 quarter on quarter to $1,400 per net ton, while the average ferrous scrap cost per net ton melted at its steel mills decreased by $8 to $404 per net ton. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter.

SDI chief executive officer Mark Millett said, “We expect steel and aluminum consumption to benefit from continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, and data centers, along with improving broader economic activity. These demand drivers, combined with a supportive U.S. trade environment and reduced unfairly traded import competition, should provide a healthy backdrop for domestic steel and aluminum product producers.”

Tags: US North America Steelmaking 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

USEC dock prices drop in NY, are sideways in Philadelphia and Boston

20 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US raw steel production increases by 4.1 percent - week 42, 2026

19 Oct | Steel News

Nucor CSP starts 4th strait month up again amid thin spot supply; October scrap gains

19 Oct | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices rise alongside higher October scrap even as flat steel imports post big gains

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

US and Brazilian BPI prices rise on higher offer levels

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US import long steel prices pressured up on shrinking supply, high freight rates, energy costs

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

US domestic scrap market settles up $20-30/gt in most locations

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US long steel prices steady to up amid mill price increases and rising October scrap

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

USWC scrap prices to docks and containerized scrap prices remain flat this week

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian slab export prices rise on currency shift to weaker US dollar

13 Oct | Flats and Slab