Steel Dynamics reports record steel shipments

US based steelmaker Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) announced its third quarter 2026 results sharing that it posted a net income of $756 million in the third quarter of this year, up 41.5 percent from $534.1 million in the previous quarter and up 87.3 percent from $403.7 million in the same quarter of last year. SDI emphasized this is the result of record steel shipments of 3.78 million net tons in the third quarter, up 1.2 percent quarter on quarter and up 4.7 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, SDI's net sales amounted to $6.51 billion, up 6.9 percent quarter on quarter and up 34.8 percent year on year. The company's operating income totaled $1.01 billion in the third quarter, compared to $700.5 million in the previous quarter and $507.8 million in the third quarter of last year, while adjusted EBITDA came to $1.19 billion.

The average external selling price for the company's steel operations increased by $102 quarter on quarter to $1,400 per net ton, while the average ferrous scrap cost per net ton melted at its steel mills decreased by $8 to $404 per net ton. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter.

SDI chief executive officer Mark Millett said, “We expect steel and aluminum consumption to benefit from continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, and data centers, along with improving broader economic activity. These demand drivers, combined with a supportive U.S. trade environment and reduced unfairly traded import competition, should provide a healthy backdrop for domestic steel and aluminum product producers.”