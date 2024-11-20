US OCTG imports down 12.3 percent in September from August

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 111,563 mt in September this year, down 12.3 percent from August and up 12.2 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $151 million in September, compared to $165.3 million in August and $198.1 million in the same month in 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in September, with 53,428 mt, compared to 55,725 mt in August and 40,826 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in September include Canada with 12,079 mt, Vietnam with 0 mt, Austria with 10,105 mt, and Taiwan with 7,659 mt.