US OCTG exports up 8.4 percent in September

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 23:32:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,794 mt in September 2023, up 8.4 percent from August and down 25.4 percent from September 2022. By value, OCTG exports totaled $38.1 million in September, compared to $31.9 million in the previous month and $48.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 9,939 mt, compared to 11,014 mt in August and 16,878 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,361 mt; and Saudi Arabia, with 1,158 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.


