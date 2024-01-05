US OCTG exports up 31.8 percent in October

Friday, 05 January 2024 19:46:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 20,822 mt in October 2023, up 31.8 percent from September and up 1.2 percent from October 2022. By value, OCTG exports totaled $46.6 million in October, compared to $38.1 million in the previous month and $39.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in October with 13,077 mt, compared to 9,939 mt in September and 16,632 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Brazil, with 2,562 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in October.