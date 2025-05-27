 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG exports up 0.62 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 23:31:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,625 mt in March this year, up 0.62 percent from February and up 15.9 percent from March last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $36.4 million in March, compared to $33.7 million in the previous month and $35.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 16,014 mt, compared to 16,221 mt in February and 10,973 mt in March last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in March.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Saudi Aramco chooses APC for steel pipe supply

28 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 18.8 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 44.3 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decrease this week

26 May | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on welded pressure pipe from Vietnam

26 May | Steel News

India’s VPTL commissions new value-added welded tube plant

26 May | Steel News

Ukraine extends AD duty on coated steel from Russia and China

23 May | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply steel pipes for Adriatica pipeline project

23 May | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 43.2 percent in March from February

22 May | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or rise slightly

22 May | Tube and Pipe