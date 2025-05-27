US OCTG exports up 0.62 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,625 mt in March this year, up 0.62 percent from February and up 15.9 percent from March last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $36.4 million in March, compared to $33.7 million in the previous month and $35.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 16,014 mt, compared to 16,221 mt in February and 10,973 mt in March last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in March.