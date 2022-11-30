﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 5.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 00:20:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 21,185 mt in September 2022, down 5.8 percent from August and up 27.6 percent from September 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $48.0 million in September, compared to $61.3 million in the previous month and $35.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 16,878 mt, compared to 14,409 mt in August and 6,360 mt in September 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

30 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries

29 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Noksel gets approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s hollow section prices fall sharply, further declines expected

25 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US issues final CVD duties on OCTG from South Korea and Russia

25 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices indicate minor fluctuations

25 Nov | Tube and Pipe

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.9 percent in mid Nov

24 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 24.7 percent in September

23 Nov | Steel News