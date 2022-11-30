US OCTG exports down 5.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 00:20:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 21,185 mt in September 2022, down 5.8 percent from August and up 27.6 percent from September 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $48.0 million in September, compared to $61.3 million in the previous month and $35.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 16,878 mt, compared to 14,409 mt in August and 6,360 mt in September 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.