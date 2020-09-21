﻿
English
US OCTG exports down 20.4 percent in July

Monday, 21 September 2020 21:19:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 8,594 mt in July 2020, down 20.4 percent from June and down 43.8 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $28.8 million in July, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $30.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Spain in July with 2,355 mt, compared to 1,767 mt in June and 11,682 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,090 mt; and Nigeria, with 1,103 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in July.


