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US OCTG exports down 13.4 percent in August 2026 from July

Thursday, 22 October 2026 23:52:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods totaled 13,300 mt in August this year, down 13.4 percent from July and down 12.8 percent from August 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.2 million in August, compared to $41.9 million in the previous month and $39.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in August with 7,504 mt, compared to 8,024 mt in July and 9,006 mt in August last year. Other top destinations include Mexico with 2,390 mt and Algeria with 1,014 mt.

Tags: Tubular US Mexico Algeria Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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