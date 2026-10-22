US OCTG exports down 13.4 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods totaled 13,300 mt in August this year, down 13.4 percent from July and down 12.8 percent from August 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $37.2 million in August, compared to $41.9 million in the previous month and $39.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in August with 7,504 mt, compared to 8,024 mt in July and 9,006 mt in August last year. Other top destinations include Mexico with 2,390 mt and Algeria with 1,014 mt.