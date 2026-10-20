Australia terminates AD review for Chinese hollow structural sections exporter

The Australian Trade Remedies Commission (ATRC) has announced the termination of an accelerated review of existing antidumping measures on certain hollow structural sections imported from China, specifically concerning Chinese exporter Yueqing Yihua New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

The commission terminated the review after determining that the exporter had failed to provide sufficient information to complete the investigation within the statutory timeframe.

The ATRC initiated the accelerated review on August 10, 2026, following an application submitted by Yueqing Yihua on July 15, 2026, seeking an assessment of the antidumping measures applicable to the company as a new exporter.

As part of the review, the commission sent an exporter questionnaire to the company on July 21, requesting a response by August 27. Although Yueqing Yihua submitted its response within the deadline, the commission identified significant deficiencies, including missing documentation and incomplete data.

The exporter was subsequently given until September 3 to address the deficiencies. However, despite submitting additional information, the company failed to resolve all outstanding issues. The ATRC consequently determined that the exporter had failed to cooperate with an aspect of the review and decided to terminate the proceedings.

Following the termination, any securities collected on relevant imports from Yueqing Yihua entered for domestic consumption on or after July 15, 2026, will be converted into interim antidumping duties.