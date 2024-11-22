US OCTG exports down 10.9 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 18,060 mt in September this year, down 10.9 percent from August and up 12.5 percent from September last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $38.1 million in September, compared to $41.1 million in the previous month and $38.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 14,384 mt, compared to 16,744 mt in August and 9,938 mt in September last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in September.