US OCTG exports down 10.9 percent in December

Monday, 01 March 2021 19:40:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 10,280 mt in December 2020, down 10.9 percent from November and down 34.5 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $20.4 million in December, compared to $31.8 million in the previous month and $36.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 6,878 mt, compared to 7,243 mt in November and 7,457 mt in December 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in December.


