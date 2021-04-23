US new homes sales up 20.7 percent in March

Friday, 23 April 2021 19:08:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in March 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 20.7 percent (±23.7 percent) above the revised February rate of 846,000 and is 66.8 percent (±36.7 percent) above the March 2020 estimate of 612,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2021 was $330,800. The average sales price was $397,800.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 307,000. This represents a supply of 3.6 months at the current sales rate.