﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US new homes sales up 20.7 percent in March

Friday, 23 April 2021 19:08:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single-family houses in March 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 20.7 percent (±23.7 percent) above the revised February rate of 846,000 and is 66.8 percent (±36.7 percent) above the March 2020 estimate of 612,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2021 was $330,800. The average sales price was $397,800.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 307,000. This represents a supply of 3.6 months at the current sales rate.


Tags: North America  USA  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Apr

US beam imports down 6.6 percent in February
16  Apr

US building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in March
12  Apr

AGC warns of “unprecedented leap” in the price of US construction materials
05  Apr

US construction spending dips 0.8 percent in February
05  Apr

US construction employment rises in March, but still below year-on-year levels