US new home sales up 8 percent in December

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:19:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in December 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 664,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 8.0 percent (±24.2 percent) above the revised November rate of 615,000 and is 4.4 percent (±20.6 percent) above the December 2022 estimate of 636,000.

An estimated 668,000 new homes were sold in 2023. This is 4.2 percent (±5.2 percent) above the 2022 figure of 641,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2023 was $413,200.  The average sales price was $487,300. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 453,000.  This represents a supply of 8.2 months at the current sales rate.


