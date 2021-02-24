US new home sales up 4.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:07:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in January 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 923,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 4.3 percent (±18.1 percent) above the revised December rate of 885,000 and is 19.3 percent (±19.5 percent) above the January 2020 estimate of 774,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2021 was $346,400. The average sales price was $408,800.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 307,000. This represents a supply of 4.0 months at the current sales rate.