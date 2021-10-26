﻿
US new home sales up 14 percent in September

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 21:14:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in September 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 14.0 percent (±17.9 percent) above the revised August rate of 702,000, but is 17.6 percent (±12.1 percent) below the September 2020 estimate of 971,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in September 2021 was $408,800.  The average sales price was $451,700. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of September was 379,000.  This represents a supply of 5.7 months at the current sales rate.


