US new home sales down 5.6 percent in October

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:06:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 5.6 percent (±12.3 percent) below the revised September rate of 719,000, but 17.7 percent (±17.9 percent) above the October 2022 estimate of 577,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2023 was $409,300. The average sales price was $487,000.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 439,000. This represents a supply of 7.8 months at the current sales rate.