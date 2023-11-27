﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US new home sales down 5.6 percent in October

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:06:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 5.6 percent (±12.3 percent) below the revised September rate of 719,000, but 17.7 percent (±17.9 percent) above the October 2022 estimate of 577,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2023 was $409,300.  The average sales price was $487,000. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 439,000.  This represents a supply of 7.8 months at the current sales rate.


Tags: US North America Construction 

Similar articles

US residential building permits and housing starts rise in October while completions decline

17 Nov | Steel News

US construction sector adds 23,000 jobs in October

07 Nov | Steel News

US construction spending up 0.4 percent in September

01 Nov | Steel News

US new home sales up 12.3 percent in September

25 Oct | Steel News

US residential building permits decline in September while housing starts and completions rise

18 Oct | Steel News

US construction sector adds 11,000 jobs in September

06 Oct | Steel News

US construction spending up 0.5 percent in August

02 Oct | Steel News

US new homes sales down 8.7 percent in August

26 Sep | Steel News

US civil contractors expect increased or stabilized project backlog as infrastructure funds come in

26 Sep | Steel News

US residential building permits and housing completions rise in August while housing starts decline

19 Sep | Steel News