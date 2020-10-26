US new home sales down 3.5 percent in September

Monday, 26 October 2020 18:51:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in the US in September 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 959,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 3.5 percent (±19.9 percent) below the revised August rate of 994,000, but is 32.1 percent (±28.8 percent) above the September 2019 estimate of 726,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in September 2020 was $326,800. The average sales price was $405,400.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of September was 284,000. This represents a supply of 3.6 months at the current sales rate.