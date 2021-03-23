US new home sales down 18.2 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 20:25:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single-family houses in February 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 18.2 percent (±13.9 percent) below the revised January rate of 948,000, but is 8.2 percent (±21.7 percent) above the February 2020 estimate of 716,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in February 2021 was $349,400. The average sales price was $416,000.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 312,000. This represents a supply of 4.8 months at the current sales rate.