US new home sales down 11 percent in November

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:18:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single-family houses in November 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 841,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 11.0 percent (±9.5 percent) below the revised October rate of 945,000, but is 20.8 percent (±19.5 percent) above the November 2019 estimate of 696,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in November 2020 was $335,300. The average sales price was $390,100.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of November was 286,000. This represents a supply of 4.1 months at the current sales rate.


