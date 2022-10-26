US new home sales down 10.9 percent in September

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:50:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sales of new single‐family houses in September 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 10.9 percent (±15.2 percent) below the revised August rate of 677,000 and is 17.6 percent (±15.9 percent) below the September 2021 estimate of 732,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in September 2022 was $470,600. The average sales price was $517,700.

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of September was 462,000. This represents a supply of 9.2 months at the current sales rate.