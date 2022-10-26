﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US new home sales down 10.9 percent in September

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:50:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sales of new single‐family houses in September 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 10.9 percent (±15.2 percent) below the revised August rate of 677,000 and is 17.6 percent (±15.9 percent) below the September 2021 estimate of 732,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in September 2022 was $470,600.  The average sales price was $517,700. 

The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of September was 462,000.  This represents a supply of 9.2 months at the current sales rate.


Tags: US North America Construction 

Similar articles

US residential building permits and housing completions rise in September while housing starts fall

19 Oct | Steel News

US nonresidential construction costs up 12.6 percent in September

12 Oct | Steel News

US construction spending down 0.7 percent in August

03 Oct | Steel News

US new home sales up 28.8 percent in August

27 Sep | Steel News

US residential building permits and housing completions decline in August

20 Sep | Steel News

US construction input costs drop 1.1 percent in August

14 Sep | Steel News

US construction sector adds 16,000 jobs in August

07 Sep | Steel News

US construction spending down 0.4 percent in July

01 Sep | Steel News

US new home sales down 12.6 percent in July

23 Aug | Steel News

US residential building permits and housing starts drop in July while completions rise

16 Aug | Steel News