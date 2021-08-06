US line pipe imports up 8.5 percent in June

Friday, 06 August 2021 18:44:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 40,561 mt in June 2021, up 8.5 percent from May but down 31.7 percent from June 2020. By value, line pipe imports totaled $40.7 million in June 2021, compared to $36.6 million in May and $51.6 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in June, with 22,716 mt, compared to 21,199 mt in May and 36,730 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Japan, with 4,763 mt; Mexico, with 2,334 mt; Ukraine, with 1,898 mt; and South Africa, with 1,864 mt.