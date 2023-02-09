﻿
US line pipe imports up 46.8 percent in December

Thursday, 09 February 2023 01:39:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 70,711 mt in December 2022, up 46.8 percent from November and up 7.5 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $141.0 million in December 2022, compared to $85.4 million in November and $100.0 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in December, with 36,030 mt, compared to 9,278 mt in November and 41,333 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Mexico, with 8,415 mt; India, with 8,274 mt; Canada, with 6,819 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,028 mt.


