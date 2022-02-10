US line pipe imports up 40.7 percent in December

Thursday, 10 February 2022 22:08:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 65,749 mt in December 2021, up 40.7 percent from November and up 4.9 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $100.0 million in December 2021, compared to $68.7 million in November and $48.4 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in December, with 41,333 mt, compared to 26,648 mt in November and 42,492 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Mexico, with 4,928 mt; Belarus, with 3,457 mt; Brazil, with 3,063 mt; and Ukraine, with 2,793 mt.