US line pipe imports up 31.1 percent in May

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:21:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 37,397 mt in May 2021, up 31.1 percent from April but down 13.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $36.6 million in May 2021, compared to $26.6 million in April and $42.6 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in May, with 21,199 mt, compared to 15,648 mt in April and 5,934 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in May include Mexico, with 4,458 mt; Romania, with 4,376 mt; Ukraine, with 2,038 mt; and Canada, with 1,463 mt.