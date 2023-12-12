US line pipe imports up 27.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 19:48:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 70,763 mt in October 2023, up 27.4 percent from September but down 7.5 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $102.7 million in October 2023, compared to $85.2 million in September and $130.6 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in October, with 22,782 mt, compared to 27,804 mt in September and 35,279 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported line pipe in October include Vietnam, with 7,284 mt, with India, with 7,033 mt; South Africa, with 4,906 mt; and Mexico, with 4,599 mt.