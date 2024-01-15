US line pipe imports down 60.9 percent in November

﻿
According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 27,701 mt in November 2023, down 60.9 percent from October and down 42.5 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $44.8 million in November 2023, compared to $102.7 million in October and $85.4 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in November, with 8,125 mt, compared to 22,782 mt in October and 9,279 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported line pipe in November include Brazil, with 7,199 mt; Japan, with 2,712 mt; India, with 2,403 mt; and Mexico, with 2,005 mt.


