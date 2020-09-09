US line pipe imports down 35.6 percent in July

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 19:46:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 50,009 mt in July 2020, down 35.6 percent from June and down 65.7 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $49.4 million in July 2020, compared to $69.9 million in the previous month and $145.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in July, with 16,628 mt, compared to 45,243 mt in June and 42,032 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in July include Japan, with 4,994 mt; Brazil, with 4,787 mt; Canada, with 4,754 mt; and Mexico, with 4,599 mt.