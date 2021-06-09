﻿
English
US line pipe imports down 17.6 percent in April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:37:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 28,536 mt in April 2021, down 17.6 percent from March and down 13.3 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $26.6 million in April 2021, compared to $30.7 million in March and $36.2 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in April, with 15,648 mt, compared to 17,646 mt in March and 10,052 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in April include Mexico, with 5,151 mt; Japan, with 3,161 mt; and Brazil, with 1,431 mt.


